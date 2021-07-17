Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan Sells 10,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $1,144,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $892,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.54. 4,593,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.