Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 839,692 shares.The stock last traded at $31.38 and had previously closed at $31.48.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 183,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 99,671 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

