Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Penske Automotive Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.84. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,744. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.