Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.12.

PNR opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

