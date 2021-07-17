Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 80,027 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 38,146 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 442,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 17,482.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 131,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

