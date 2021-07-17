Pentwater Capital Management LP Has $704,000 Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palomar were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Palomar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Palomar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 176.93 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $466,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $2,121,059 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

