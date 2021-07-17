Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New $995,000 Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,454,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,036,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,458,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,463,000.

GLBLU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

