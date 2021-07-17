Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 55,493 Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.