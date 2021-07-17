Pentwater Capital Management LP Raises Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,042 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.05. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Insiders have sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

