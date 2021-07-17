Pentwater Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of Triterras worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Triterras by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

TRIT stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10. Triterras, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIT. B. Riley decreased their price target on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

