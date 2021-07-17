Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Pentwater Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,727. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

VERX opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

