Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 3,300 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lessened its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,112,251 shares of company stock valued at $92,314,031. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

