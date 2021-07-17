Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

AFAQU opened at $9.98 on Friday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.