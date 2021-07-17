Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Tops $33.07

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.07 or 0.00104884 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $463,044.46 and approximately $55,620.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

