Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $14,311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $603,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $60,587,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $3,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

