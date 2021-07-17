Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $14,311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $603,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $60,587,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $3,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
