Peter G. Thomson Acquires 2,300 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) VP Peter G. Thomson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.41. The company had a trading volume of 86,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,937. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

