Peter G. Thomson Sells 77,300 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) CEO Peter G. Thomson sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.