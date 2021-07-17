Peter Mcintyre Brown Buys 2,076 Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) SVP Peter Mcintyre Brown purchased 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGYR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.75. 130,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. grew its stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp makes up about 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

