Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POFCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

