Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.98.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.7868017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at C$184,795.23. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,288,601.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,050 shares of company stock worth $155,134 and sold 87,501 shares worth $554,940.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

