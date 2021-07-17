PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

