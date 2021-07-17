Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 34,171.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,639. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $788.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.