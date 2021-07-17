Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Phunware in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 12.09. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phunware news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

