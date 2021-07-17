Pigeoncoin Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $10,605.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

