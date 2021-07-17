PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 82,263 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. 19,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.