Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $314.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.90 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $273.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after buying an additional 541,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after buying an additional 474,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

