Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $47,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

