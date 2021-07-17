Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $39.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $364.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 27,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

