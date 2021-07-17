PIXEL (PXL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,157.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,157.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,787.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.60 or 0.01389233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.21 or 0.00390755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00076936 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

