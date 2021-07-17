Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.27

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.10. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1,529,106 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.