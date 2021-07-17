Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.27

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.10. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1,529,106 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLG. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

