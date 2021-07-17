Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $277,955.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

