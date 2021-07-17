PlutusDeFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00809817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.