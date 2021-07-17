Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

