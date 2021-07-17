Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $484,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 305.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

