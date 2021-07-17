Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $355,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

HTA opened at $27.95 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

