Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $412,000 Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.26 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.