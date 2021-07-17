Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 12,028 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7,710.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

