Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $597,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

