Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,322. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

