Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $210.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

