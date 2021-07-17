Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $453,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,887,199. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $363.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $378.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

