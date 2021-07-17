Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 85,099 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,178.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,474 shares of company stock worth $82,377,866. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $183.36 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.76. The company has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

