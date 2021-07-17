Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $506,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

SRE opened at $134.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

