Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.