Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $365,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,702,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,901,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

