Polkacover (CVR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.64 Million

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Polkacover has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $59,462.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacover coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkacover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00103887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00145381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,352.69 or 0.99423480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover launched on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 35,259,299 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.