Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Popular were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 55.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,761,000 after buying an additional 81,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 56,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.