Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of PSTX opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $538.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $792,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.