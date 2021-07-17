PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the June 15th total of 895,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,079,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 539,048 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 771.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 354,800 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 332,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 221,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,953. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King increased their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

