Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Update

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 242,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PDS stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 83,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,813. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

